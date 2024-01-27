Chinatown residents brainstorm different ideas for Fashion District instead of proposed 76ers arena

People at the workshop proposed different ideas for the Fashion District like a library, community center, and a green space.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A group of students, designers, and activists against the proposed 76ers arena in Chinatown came together Saturday for a workshop to reimagine the space.

The Save Chinatown Coalition hosted the event at the Center for Architecture and Design. Dozens of people came out to voice their opinions on what should happen to the Fashion District.

"We don't want a stadium. But we do care about Philadelphia, we love Philadelphia and we care about its future," said Rashida Ng, an associate professor of architecture at the University of Pennsylvania.

The 76ers are proposing a new arena, dubbed 76 Place, at the site of the Fashion District in Market East.

The $1.3 billion project would be completed by 2031 unless activists prevent it.

"This fight is being dragged out and we knew that's what folks want because they think our community will get tired and give up, but when it's our existence at threat, this is not something we give up on," said Vivian Chang, the executive director of Asian Americans United.

People at the public design workshop proposed different ideas for the space like a library, community center, and a green space.

"The closest thing we have is Franklin Square and you have to cross a pretty busy and somewhat dangerous Vine Street to get there. We want trees, we want places where elders can walk around with their families and their grandkids," said Taryn Flaherty, from Students for the Preservation of Chinatown.

They worry the 76ers' plan will gentrify their neighborhood. Instead, they want to honor its history.

"It's a vibrant community, it's a fun place to go and also, that's where you connect with your culture for a lot of Asian-Americans," said Flaherty.

The development team for the arena says it has a petition with 30,000 people in favor of the stadium and argues its potential economic impact.

The people who live in Chinatown, however, remain firmly against it.

