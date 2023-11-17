Developers of proposed 76ers arena host first in-person community meeting

The plan is expected to revitalize Market East, specifically the Fashion District.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The development team for the proposed 76ers arena held their first in-person community meeting Thursday night at the Sheraton in Center City.

Since the announcement in the summer of 2022, developer and Sixers limited owner David Adelman said they've held 100 meetings with various groups.

"We want to give them real answers. All of a sudden people who were unsure become neutral, maybe they can become positive. I'm in this to get this right. I'm in this to make the city happy. I'm in it to make our fans happy," said Adelman to 6abc ahead of the meeting.

The group projects the $1.5 billion project will bring more than one billion in new tax revenues for the city, state and school district over a 30-lease term, and will lead to 12,000 construction jobs.

Adelman says they've already made changes to the project based on community input. Those changes include adding 80 units of affordable housing in adjacent Chinatown.

The plan is expected to revitalize Market East, specifically the Fashion District.

"Market East used to be the center of commerce in Philadelphia, it used to be nine department stores that were up and down the street," said Adelman.

Potential traffic congestion was also addressed, including the addition of an entrance to SEPTA at the Jefferson Station stop.

The opposition has come from some, but not all members of the Chinatown Community.

Mary Yee is part of The Save Chinatown Coalition.

"My biggest worry is that a lot of their assumptions aren't accurate," said Yee.

The concerns range from doubt over projected tax revenue and skepticism over gathered data.

"If the arena comes here, rents and property value will rise, we're afraid of gentrification," said Yee.

"It's a long construction period too and the construction effects are sometimes worse than the construction itself," she added.

The meeting at times grew tense when security initially escorted some holding signs in opposition to the project. But later Adelman encouraged them to return and head to the microphone instead.

Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker has said she is waiting for the impact study to be completed before she takes a stance.

The study was commissioned by the city and paid for by the Sixers. It's expected to be completed in mid-December.