76ers announce new details about proposed arena in Center City

The city of Philadelphia says three new studies will take place to assess the impact on a proposed 76ers arena in Center City.

Developer David Adelman, who is a limited partner of the team, sat down for a broadcast exclusive interview with Action News.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers announced new details about their proposed 76 Place arena in Center City.

The ownership group claims it will generate $1 billion in new tax revenues for the city, state and school district over the 30-year lease term.

(The video in the player above is from previous coverage. Action News' Chad Pradelli will have more on the arena plans tonight on Action News.)

Billionaire developer David Adelman, who is a limited partner of the team, sat down for a broadcast exclusive interview with Action News.

"We always knew that this would be a net benefit for the city, so we're really excited to share that with all your viewers, the residents and citizens of Philadelphia," said Adelman.

The proposed arena has been a source of contention. It would border Chinatown. Residents and business owners there are worried it will lead to traffic congestion, and price them out of their homes and businesses.

SEE ALSO: 3 impact studies to be conducted on proposed Sixers arena in Chinatown



"Arenas and neighborhoods don't mix," said John Chin of the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation.

The $1.3 billion arena, if approved, would sit partially on the site of the Fashion District Philadelphia.

Adelman, who is chairman of the development company for the arena, 76DevCo, warned of the consequences if the struggling mall went bankrupt and dark.

"I'm not displacing one business, one resident. I'm taking a box which is an entertainment venue of the mall and putting another entertainment venue that will have sports, and concerts. The same footprint, " Adelman said.

Chinatown residents have been frustrated by what they feel has been a lack of transparency over the project.

"They have not earned our trust at all," says Debbie Wei of Asian Americans United.

Adelman says 76 Place will convey the land to the City of Philadelphia, which will allow public ownership of it and give the city more influence over design and oversight. Adelman says the development group's analysis has been turned over to the city.

He says it will do its own independent analysis.

"We're excited that not only can we bring a privately funded project into the center of Philadelphia, 28 of 30 NBA teams already have downtown arenas. It's only us in Chicago that don't, so we're not, we're not creating something new that doesn't exist. This is the future. And so we're excited to be a contributor to the adjacent communities," said Adelman.

Adelman hopes to get zoning approval in the fall. If approved, the team is aiming to open 76 Place during the 2031-2032 season.

Up close: Debate over proposed 76ers arena near Chinatown heats up | Nydia Han talks with both sides