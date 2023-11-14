Philadelphia police to release results of 9-1-1 dispatch system investigation

A hearing is set to look for ways to fix Philadelphia's 9-1-1 dispatch system.

The police department is expected to share the results of its investigation Monday into a mishandled 9-1-1 call made during July's mass shooting in the Kingsessing neighborhood.

The botched response led police to the wrong address for the first victim and a potential missed opportunity to stop more bloodshed.

The gunman returned to the scene less than two days later, killing four people and injuring two others.

City council members will also hear from residents who have experienced trouble with calling 9-1-1.