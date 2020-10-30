Children found safe after man steals SUV in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two children inside a stolen van were found safe and sound in Philadelphia's Fairhill section on Thursday night.

Philadelphia police say the incident began at Front and Clearfield streets when a man allegedly jumped into the SUV and took off with the two small children, ages 3 and 4 inside.

About half a later, the vehicle was found in the 100 block of West Lippincott Street with the kids still inside.

A witness said he found the van after hearing the horn and children crying inside.

Fortunately, police say the kids were not physically hurt, just a little scared.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Philadelphia police.
