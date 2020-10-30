Children found safe after man steals SUV in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two children inside a stolen van were found safe and sound in Philadelphia's Fairhill section on Thursday night.Philadelphia police say the incident began at Front and Clearfield streets when a man allegedly jumped into the SUV and took off with the two small children, ages 3 and 4 inside.About half a later, the vehicle was found in the 100 block of West Lippincott Street with the kids still inside.A witness said he found the van after hearing the horn and children crying inside.Fortunately, police say the kids were not physically hurt, just a little scared.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call Philadelphia police.