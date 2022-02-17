12-year-old, two teens accused of beating man to death during Philadelphia carjacking

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 12-year-old boy and two other teenagers are accused of beating a man to death during a carjacking in Philadelphia last year.It happened on December 2, 2021, on the 3000 block of Teesdale Street.Police say 70-year-old Chung Yan Chin was attacked during the carjacking.Chin was found bleeding from his face and head. He was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he later died.Police say multiple suspects stole Chin's Toyota Camry.John Nusslein, 18, was arrested on January 14, 2022, and charged with murder and other related offenses.On Wednesday, police said a 12-year-old male was also arrested and charged with murder.Police are still searching for a 16-year-old male in connection with this killing.A total of 66 homicides have been recorded to date in the city, according to Philadelphia police statistics.