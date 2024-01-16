Methacton High School, Temple University shine at 2024 Philadelphia Auto Show

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students from Methacton's Electric Car Club created an eclectic 1969 Spitfire from scratch, using two donated cars from Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia.

They are also presenting a Lomax-style car from the 1930s called The Lorax.

The Lorax has been part of the school's program for more than 20 years.

Temple Formula Racing

Student organization Temple Formula Racing has prepared its 2023 race car for this year's Auto Show.

The car placed 24th overall out of 121 teams competing at Michigan International Speedway, which made it the top team in Pennsylvania last year.