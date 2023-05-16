Philly Primary Election: Ballot question asks voters if city should have public safety director

According to the Action News Data Journalism team, in the last five election cycles from 2018 to 2022, all 32 ballot questions on Philadelphia ballots have passed.

The proposal would change the city charter to create the position.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of the four questions on the Philadelphia primary election ballot asks residents if the city should have a public safety director.

Applicants would need to be approved by City Council and have at least five years of city leadership experience in a legal or law enforcement capacity.

The post would report directly to the mayor.

"This position, as far as I am concerned, would be another tool the city could use to help reduce shootings in the city," said Bilal Qayyum with the Father's Day Rally Committee.

Anti-violence activists who are on the front lines of the undercurrent of crime are split on the issue.

The director would essentially provide guidance for programs, policies and coordinate multiple agencies to help curb the number of shootings and murders the city has seen over the last three years.

"If it's going to make sense and make Philadelphia safer, let's do it. But if it's another title, or 'hey someone is doing this,' I don't see the point," said Anton Moore of Unity in the Community.

According to the Action News Data Journalism team, in the last five election cycles from 2018 to 2022, all 32 ballot questions on Philadelphia ballots have passed.