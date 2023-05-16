PA Primary 2023 updates: Philadelphia Democratic mayoral primary is a crowded field

Whoever wins the Democratic nomination will face the lone Republican -- former City Councilmember David Oh in November's general election.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The crowded field for Philadelphia mayor includes nine Democratic candidates.

Front runners include former City Council members: Allan Domb, Helen Gym and Cherelle Parker, former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, and businessman Jeff Brown.

Whoever wins the Democratic nomination will face the lone Republican -- former City Councilmember David Oh in November's general election.

Philadelphia Democrats outnumber Republicans 7 to 1. So Tuesday night's Democratic winner is likely the next mayor.

Voters today tell us they arrived prepared and are voting over key issues.

"The violence and children, children are the future so that's definitley something that needs to be taken care of in Philadelphia," said Rhyn Cart.

"I took my time, I watched some of the debates, did my research and everything," said Diana Liefer of South Philadelphia.

The latest polls released by Emerson College and Nexstar show Helen Gym in the lead with 21% of likely voters, followed by Cherelle Parker (18.2%) and Rebecca Rhynhart (17.7%).

All three were within the poll's margin of error with is 3.9%.

Allan Domb (13.6%) and Jeff Brown (10.4%) have slipped in the polling in recent weeks. However, 15% of voters were still undecided according to the poll.

What will be crucial in this race is turnout, which is traditionally low.