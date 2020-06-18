Proposed 2021 budget cuts funding to Philadelphia police by $33 million

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Council has approved a preliminary 2021 budget that aims to reduce police spending and implements reforms, investments into affordable housing and includes restoring funding to the arts.
City Council gave its preliminary approval to the $4.9 billion budget late Wednesday night which could reduce funding to the Philadelphia Police Department by $33 million.
The new budget will also help implement reforms inside and outside of the department, including body cameras for police officers, implicit bias training for police and an equity manager for the department.
The budget has been impacted heavily by the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected more than 24,000 residents.
City council is also proposing to hold the Philadelphia Fire Department's budget to its 2020 level.
"It is extremely disappointing that at this time we are not able to move forward with some of the crucial investments I proposed back in March, before the pandemic and resulting economic downtown were felt in Philadelphia. And it pains me that this budget reduces some City services and eliminates hundreds of jobs," said Mayor Jim Kenney.
Roughly $25 million of the proposed budget will address healthcare needs, healthier food options, affordable housing, anti-poverty efforts, job training and other measures.
The proposed budget will also fund $1.35 million for the arts in Philadelphia.
"The lack of access to affordable housing, health care, living wage jobs and healthy foods has been exposed by these crises - along with many problems. We cannot go back to that old normal," Council President Darrell L. Clarke said. "We need to create a 'New Normal' and address these disparities head on. I believe this budget is an important start towards doing that."
The budget includes an increase in Non-Resident Wage and Net Profit Tax to 3.5019%, an increase to the Parking Tax from 22.5% to 25%, and a pension bond debt restructuring that will generate savings of about $80 million, according to the budget package.
"In short, thanks to Council's leadership, I believe this budget will accomplish the goal I laid out on May 1: we will keep all Philadelphians safe, healthy, and educated while maintaining core municipal services that our residents rely on daily. Just as importantly, the most difficult decisions were made through a lens of racial equity. The budget intentionally limits the impact of service delays or cuts on people of color, who are disproportionately impacted by the virus and already suffering from decades of systemic inequality," said Kenney.
The budget could get final approved by City Council on June 25.
Read more on the budget proposal HERE.
