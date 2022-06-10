Safety a top priority ahead of busy weekend in Philadelphia

"The fact that gun violence is so high right now it's a complete mess. It's scary, it really is," said Evan Williams of Queen Village.
After three people were killed and 11 others shot in last weekend's shooting on South Street, business owners are still on edge about the potential for large crowds.
"On Saturday, I hear the shots and people running. One of my windows got shot at because one lost bullet," said Fernando Cristobal, owner of Mexi-talian Grill on South Street.
Philadelphia police say they're stepping up their efforts on South Street with mounted patrol and officers committed to working 12 hour shifts all weekend long.
That heavy police presence will be needed with the influx of visitors coming into the city for the Philadelphia Flower Show, Phillies games and ODUNDE Festival.
Police won't be the only security on hand at the ODUNDE Festival.
"We have a private security firm that's also going to be here, but we've always had those protocols in place," said Osunbumi Fernandez-West, CEO of ODUNDE.
The Center City district is also sending in reinforcements.
"We have what we call 40 community service representatives. These are uniformed unarmed individuals equipped with two-way radios, patrolling on foot beat and directly connected to the Philadelphia police. On top of that, we've added 21 bike patrol safety staff," said Paul Levy, president of Center City District.
There will be extra eyes and ears riding around Center City seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.