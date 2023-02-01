SEPTA bus driver saves woman during carjacking in Fishtown

"Something came over me. I was like, I started yelling, honking screaming the horn," recalled Chris DeShields.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A SEPTA driver is being called a hero after he used his bus to stop a carjacking in Philadelphia.

Chris DeShields says he's been on the job for 17 years, but he's never seen anything like what he saw last Wednesday night.

Around 10:40 p.m., he says he witnessed a woman getting carjacked in Fishtown at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and West Thompson Street on one of DeShields' routes.

"Something came over me. I was like, I started yelling, honking screaming the horn and I angled the bus right towards her car," said DeShields. "Now that they're pinned in, they can't go anywhere. And then they looked up at me like a deer in headlights, they couldn't move so then they jumped out and they just ran."

According to Philadelphia police, the woman said the suspect told her, "Give us the keys or I'll shoot you."

The woman handed over her keys, but the vehicle was then blocked in by the bus. DeShields says the woman reached out to him on social media thanking him, adding that she's okay.

"It may be a dangerous situation cause SEPTA don't recommend we get involved in crime," said DeShields.

In a statement, SEPTA told Action News, its bus operators "receive extensive training on how to handle challenging situations they encounter every day. Standard procedure in most instances is to notify dispatchers or police, however, some situations require split-second decision-making. Mr. DeShields called on his experience and training and used sound judgement to quickly aid the victim of a crime."

SEPTA says after police arrived at the scene DeShields continued his service along Route 5.

Police say the carjacker ran away with the woman's key fob. They say no gun was seen and no arrest has been made.