child death

Philadelphia police investigating 2 separate child death cases; 1 woman charged with murder

"The injuries to the child as reported by the medical examiner are extensive and disturbing," the district attorney's office said.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly police investigating 2 separate child death cases

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is facing charges in connection with the death of a 3-year-old girl who was in her care, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

DA Larry Krasner announced third-degree murder charges and other related offenses against Kiana Casey.

The child died from blunt force trauma injuries, police said.

"The injuries to the child as reported by the medical examiner are extensive and disturbing. This investigation is active and ongoing, and there may be additional developments in the coming days or weeks," the district attorney's office said in a statement.

Neighbors say they saw police rush the child out of the home on the 2600 block of Holbrook Street back on July 12.

"It's sad. I came out here and saw all the cops out here. I seen the father, whoever he was, he was crying. All the family members came out. The cops wouldn't let nobody go into the house," said neighbor Rasheeda Allen.

Investigators have not provided further details on the circumstances surrounding the child's death.

Death of Achilies Fay



Philadelphia police are also investigating an unrelated case involving the death of a nine-month-old boy.

It happened on July 3 on the 800 block of East Locus Avenue.

The baby was found unresponsive and rushed to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. The baby died the next day.

The medical examiner ruled the boy's death was the result of blunt force trauma.

Police identified the baby as Achilies Fay. No arrests have been made in this case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiamurderchild deathphiladelphia policedeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD DEATH
Uvalde community members say they want former CISD police chief fired
Mom charged with criminal homicide in death of 3-year-old girl
Don't use baby neck floats, FDA warns
Man's murder conviction overturned for son's hot car death
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Extreme heat through the weekend
Officers shoot 15-foot snake that was wrapped around man's neck
Family demands Sesame Place do more amid racism claims
Philadelphia declares first Heat Health Emergency of season
Harden, 76ers agree to two-year, $68.6 million deal: ESPN
Day care worker accused of assaulting 2 children surrenders to police
CHOP dedicates garden to gun violence victims
Show More
Person of interest in custody after rape at SEPTA station
NTSB releases new details on deadly NJ plane crash
Police investigate string of armed robberies in Fairmount
Student-run farm stand open all summer
Suspect in rape at Center City law firm back in Philly, $3M bail set
More TOP STORIES News