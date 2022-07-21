Philadelphia police investigating 2 separate child death cases; 1 woman charged with murder

Death of Achilies Fay

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is facing charges in connection with the death of a 3-year-old girl who was in her care, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.DA Larry Krasner announced third-degree murder charges and other related offenses against Kiana Casey.The child died from blunt force trauma injuries, police said."The injuries to the child as reported by the medical examiner are extensive and disturbing. This investigation is active and ongoing, and there may be additional developments in the coming days or weeks," the district attorney's office said in a statement.Neighbors say they saw police rush the child out of the home on the 2600 block of Holbrook Street back on July 12."It's sad. I came out here and saw all the cops out here. I seen the father, whoever he was, he was crying. All the family members came out. The cops wouldn't let nobody go into the house," said neighbor Rasheeda Allen.Investigators have not provided further details on the circumstances surrounding the child's death.Philadelphia police are also investigating an unrelated case involving the death of a nine-month-old boy.It happened on July 3 on the 800 block of East Locus Avenue.The baby was found unresponsive and rushed to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. The baby died the next day.The medical examiner ruled the boy's death was the result of blunt force trauma.Police identified the baby as Achilies Fay. No arrests have been made in this case.