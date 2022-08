The collision happened between the Academy Road and Cottman Avenue exits.

The collision happened on I-95 near between the Academy Road and Cottman Avenue exits in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A collision left multiple people injured during the Centurions Motorcycle Club's "Christmas in July" toy run Sunday.

The group was heading to Shriner's Hospital with toys for children.

At least three people were taken to an area hospital, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.