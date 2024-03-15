Concerned citizens pack emergency town hall in effort to combat youth gun violence in Philadelphia

City and state leaders held an emergency town hall in North Philadelphia to brainstorm ideas to help combat gun violence.

City and state leaders held an emergency town hall in North Philadelphia to brainstorm ideas to help combat gun violence.

City and state leaders held an emergency town hall in North Philadelphia to brainstorm ideas to help combat gun violence.

City and state leaders held an emergency town hall in North Philadelphia to brainstorm ideas to help combat gun violence.

PHILADELPHIA -- City and state leaders held an emergency town hall in North Philadelphia Thursday night to brainstorm ideas to help combat gun violence.

Concerned citizens packed a room at Temple University's Liacouras Center.

The turnout was large, just like the town hall that was held Wednesday in the city's Ogontz section.

City leaders said the turnout shows that there are members of the community who are ready to stand up to do something about youth violence.

"How many people here has known someone who was murdered?" State Sen. Sharif Street (D) asked.

Nearly everyone raised their hands, but they also had a unified goal: to address recent gun violence involving youth in Philadelphia.

"There are no other communities in America that have to deal with the things that we deal with when it comes to gun violence, except for Black and brown communities in urban environments. Why is that?," said Jeffery Young, Jr, (D), Councilmember of the 5th Council District.

Young held the town hall to raise those types of questions, receive feedback and brainstorm ideas that could lead to change.

RELATED: Philadelphia police working to determine if bus stop shootings are connected

"As a community, we have to wrap our arms around these children to make sure they know that they are loved and that we are here to support them," Young said.

Young co-hosted the meeting with Councilmember Isaiah Thomas (D), and Senator Street. Community organizations also took part, alongside Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

"Every community is different. How they operate is different. The texture is different, so we have to be on the ground hitting these different places," Commissioner Bethel said.

The homicide rate is 31% lower than this time last year, with at least 60 so far this year.

ALSO SEE: SEPTA vows 'aggressive' approach to combating gun violence amid recent deadly bus shootings

The last time the number of murders was this low this time of year was in 2017, a year that ended with one of the lowest number of homicides in the last two decades, according to police department data.

"If we don't have this collective spirit, if we don't get on the ground and work hard to address violence, it's never going to stop," Bethel said.

Councilmembers plan to host more town halls throughout the city.