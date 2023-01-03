Deadly shooting victim found in passenger seat of car after Hunting Park crash

One bullet was fired through the rear driver's side window of the Dodge sedan and traveled across the vehicle striking the victim.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 28-year-old man was found shot to death in the front passenger seat of a car that crashed in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia, police say.

He had been shot once in the head.

The crash happened at 9th Street and the Roosevelt Boulevard around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the shooting occurred two blocks south at 9th Street and Hunting Park Avenue.

"We don't know at this time if he (the victim) was the intended target, if the vehicle was the intended target or if this was stray gunfire," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police say medics had to force the passenger door window to get to the passenger and that's when they noticed he had been shot.

Police found the driver nearby. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center for cuts to his hands.

"We believe he cut his hands while forcing his way out of the vehicle, he cut his hands on the driver door window," Small said.

The Dodge is registered to the driver with a New Jersey license plate, police said.

Surveillance cameras in the area of the shooting are being checked to see if they can shed light on the identity of the shooter.