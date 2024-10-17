Man dead after shooting inside takeout restaurant in Philadelphia; suspect sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after he was shot inside a takeout restaurant in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood on Wednesday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. inside the restaurant along the 800 block of West Erie Avenue.

Police say surveillance video shows the 34-year-old victim and suspected shooter in some sort of altercation before shots were fired.

It is unclear what sparked the argument.

After the gunfire, both the suspect and victim fled the restaurant.

The victim then reportedly collapsed on the sidewalk. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and later pronounced dead.

There is no word yet on his identity.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.