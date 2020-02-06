Food & Drink

Top 6 Diners: Action News viewers say The Dining Car is number 1

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are counting down the top local diners thanks to your votes!

In the above video, Jessica Boyington brings you your number one pick: The Dining Car in Northeast Philadelphia.

The Dining Car, or as its regulars affectionately call it "The Car", will soon be celebrating 60 years in business.

Co-owner Nancy Morozin says that the menu goes beyond typical diner food.

She explains, "Diners basically follow tastes and don't create tastes, we decided to change that."

Chef Larry has been an employee for 45 years. He says, "I'm only as good as the last onion soup I made, I'm only as good as the last beef goulash I made, and that's how I look at life."

They have killer desserts, loyal staff, and a strong Philly perspective, so we can see why this place is such a success.

Top 6 Diners:
1. The Dining Car in Northeast Philadelphia
2. Coopersburg Diner in Coopersburg, Lehigh County
3. Tank & Libby's in Drexel Hill, Delaware County
4. Lamp Post Diner in Clementon, Camden County
5. Red Lion Diner in Southampton Township, Burlington County
6. Daddypops in Hatboro, Montgomery County

