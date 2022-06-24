dogs stolen

Philadelphia man says his French bulldog was stolen at gunpoint: 'This is a home invasion'

"I heard them say, 'This is a home invasion.' That's when he said, 'Where's the dog?'" recalled Kevin Long.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Frankford man says his French bulldog was stolen at gunpoint

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man from Philadelphia's Frankford section says two men held him at gunpoint and stole his French bulldog "Chaos."

Kevin Long fears his dog will never be seen again. He just bought "Chaos" this past Saturday.

He says the crime happened Wednesday around dinner time.

"We heard the knock. I came and opened the door and said, 'Hey how ya doing?' He's like, 'I'm looking for Tamika.' I'm like, 'You have the wrong house,'" recalled Long of his encounter with the suspects.

Chaos



Long says he'd soon realize the suspects weren't really looking for a Tamika but rather his dog.

"As I was telling him he had the wrong house, he kind of pushed his way in, and that's when the second man came out of nowhere and he had a gun in his hand...I heard them say, 'This is a home invasion.' That's when he said, 'Where's the dog?'"

Long's friend Al Stapleton was also there when it happened. He was in the kitchen.

"There's a long hallway, and when I got to the living room the guy was already in there with the gun and the dog," said Stapleton.

Both men say the suspects took off with the pup. Long says he can't afford another one.

"I'll never have another chance at another French bulldog in my life," said Long.

He says the Philadelphia police told him stealing popular dog breeds is happening more often.

It's not just in Philadelphia.

The most high-profile case of this happened in 2020. That's when pop singer Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs were stolen and her dog walker was shot in California.

Long feels fortunate he wasn't hurt and hopes whoever did this will have a change of heart.

"I mean it's for an 11-year-old girl who is going to have her heart broken," said Long.

Long thinks someone spotted him walking "Chaos" in the neighborhood and waited for the right time to attack.

He did file a police report and it is being investigated, but as of Thursday, there is no word on any leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsphiladelphiacrimedogshome invasiondogs stolen
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOGS STOLEN
Man faces murder charges in deadly hit-and-run spree in Philly, Montco
Suspect in Lady Gaga dog walker shooting released from jail by mistake
Dog stolen from outside Philadelphia home found, back with her family
Mother, daughter heartbroken after dog stolen outside of home
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Point Breeze
AP source: 76ers trade Green, pick to Grizzlies for Melton
Senate passes gun control bill, sends it to House
Police lieutenant under investigation for allegedly using racial slur
Victim warning others after string of random attacks against women
Police: Man in wheelchair injured by hit-and-run driver in Upper Darby
Past draft misfires put added pressure on Sixers' offseason
Show More
Officials: Man pleads guilty to sexual assault of teen in Bucks Co.
Teen killed after being hit by SUV driven by half-naked man: Police
Jan. 6 panel hears of Trump's pressure on Justice Department
NJ officials react to SCOTUS ruling on concealed carry
2 suspects in custody in killing of 15-year-old outside Philly home
More TOP STORIES News