Teen takes SEPTA bus to hospital after Philly double shooting, man critical

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager wounded during a double shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia took a SEPTA bus to the hospital, police say.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police were called to the 3100 block of Potter Street for the report of a shooting victim.

Arriving officers found a man, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, lying on the street.

He was unresponsive and taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

As police were investigating, they were notified that a 16-year-old male shooting victim had arrived at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

He had been shot in the ear.

The teen was able to tell police that he was shot at Kensington and Allegheny avenues, around the corner from the Potter Street scene.

The teen said he went to a nearby SEPTA station and got on a bus that took him to the hospital.

Police are scouring surveillance cameras to see if they provide clues to what happened.