2 men, 1 woman, teen injured in separate Philly double shootings

Two men, a woman and a teenager are injured after separate double shootings in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Detectives in Philadelphia are investigating two separate double shootings that occurred on the same night.

At least 24 shots were fired at Weymouth and East Clearfield streets in Kensington just after 11 p.m. Monday.

A man and a woman were shot. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Gunfire wounded a man and a 17-year-old male in North Philadelphia just 30 minutes earlier.

It happened around 10:41 p.m. on the 2300 block of West Diamond Street.

Police focused their investigation around a house on the block.

Authorities said suspects fled from the scene.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.