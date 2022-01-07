Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

The team announced he had been activated on Friday.
Roster Move: Eagles have activated C Jason Kelce from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/G1C4hOMNsM— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 7, 2022
He was one of a dozen players who were placed on that list earlier this week.
The players were LB Genard Avery, DT Fletcher Cox, S Marcus Epps, TE Dallas Goedert, G Nate Herbig, RB Jordan Howard, CB Avonte Maddox, S Rodney McLeod, RB Boston Scott, LB Alex Singleton and TE Jack Stoll.
The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed last week to set isolation time at five days for all players who test positive for COVID-19, matching new guidance announced by the Centers for Disease Control.
The agreement includes both vaccinated and unvaccinated players and is contingent on the player being asymptomatic, or at least demonstrating that his symptoms are resolving, after the five-day period.
Just last month, the Eagles-Washington game was delayed due to a number of Washington players dealing with COVID-19.
The Eagles play the Dallas Cowboys at home on Saturday night for their regular-season finale.
ESPN contributed to this report.