12 Philadelphia Eagles players placed on COVID-19/reserve list

The players include the following: LB Genard Avery, DT Fletcher Cox, S Marcus Epps, TE Dallas Goedert, G Nate Herbig, RB Jordan Howard, C Jason Kelce, CB Avonte Maddox, S Rodney McLeod, RB Boston Scott, LB Alex Singleton and TE Jack Stoll.
Just last month, the Eagles-Washington game was delayed due to a number of Washington players dealing with COVID-19.
Under new virus protocols, the Eagles players could have a chance to play in Saturday's season finale game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed last week to set isolation time at five days for all players who test positive for COVID-19, matching new guidance announced by the Centers for Disease Control.
The agreement includes both vaccinated and unvaccinated players and is contingent on the player being asymptomatic, or at least demonstrating that his symptoms are resolving, after the five-day period.
The Eagles clinched the NFL playoffs on Sunday night. It's still unclear who and when the team will play.
ESPN contributed to this report.