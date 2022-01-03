Philadelphia Eagles

12 Philadelphia Eagles players placed on COVID-19/reserve list

Under new virus protocols, the Eagles players could have a chance to play in Saturday's season finale game against the Cowboys.
By
12 Eagles players placed on COVID-19/reserve list

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Twelve Philadelphia Eagles players have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Monday.

The players include the following: LB Genard Avery, DT Fletcher Cox, S Marcus Epps, TE Dallas Goedert, G Nate Herbig, RB Jordan Howard, C Jason Kelce, CB Avonte Maddox, S Rodney McLeod, RB Boston Scott, LB Alex Singleton and TE Jack Stoll.

Just last month, the Eagles-Washington game was delayed due to a number of Washington players dealing with COVID-19.

Under new virus protocols, the Eagles players could have a chance to play in Saturday's season finale game against the Dallas Cowboys.

SEE ALSO: An Eagles fan who fell when railing collapsed speaks about meeting Jalen Hurts
A railing surrounding fans collapsed causing them to fall towards Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.



The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed last week to set isolation time at five days for all players who test positive for COVID-19, matching new guidance announced by the Centers for Disease Control.

The agreement includes both vaccinated and unvaccinated players and is contingent on the player being asymptomatic, or at least demonstrating that his symptoms are resolving, after the five-day period.

The Eagles clinched the NFL playoffs on Sunday night. It's still unclear who and when the team will play.

ESPN contributed to this report.

