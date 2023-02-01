'Pile of bodies': Eagles fan recalls falling from bus shelter during Center City celebration

"I hit my head and I hit my back. I was knocked out for a few minutes," recalled Ashley Marcial.

"I hit my head and I hit my back. I was knocked out for a few minutes," recalled Ashley Marcial, who fell from a bus shelter during this weekend's Eagles celebration in Center City.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The woman seen in a viral video falling from a bus shelter as the ceiling collapsed in Center City after the Eagles NFC Championship victory is speaking out to Action News.

She was celebrating the Eagles' NFC Title win over the 49ers on Sunday night when she decided to climb on top of a bus shelter on Broad Street near City Hall. There were about a dozen people on top of the roof when it started to give way.

"The two guys that I'm holding on to, they're like, 'Yea I feel it sinking in, it's about to pop,'" said Marcial.

Moments later, the roof caved in and the people on top fell about eight feet onto the concrete below. Several people were injured including Marcial.

"It was a pile of bodies, and they drug me out," Marcial said. "I can't walk straight, my head is spinning, my eyes were rolled back."

She was treated by paramedics who put her in a neck brace because they were concerned about damage to her spine. After x-rays and tests, doctors determined she wasn't seriously hurt.

But Mercial realizes it could have been worse.

City officials urge people not to climb on top of the bus shelters because they are not designed for much weight.

The repairs could cost tens of thousands of dollars.

