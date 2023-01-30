Eagles fans fill streets of Philadelphia after advancing to Super Bowl LVII

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fans have filled the streets of Philadelphia after the Eagles' big win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

Fans started packing Broad Street in Center City and Frankford and Cottman in Mayfair after learning the Birds would be headed back to the Super Bowl.

Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia's four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco's quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 on Sunday.

"Obviously this is something you dream about as a kid. All these guys on the team have dreamt about this their entire lives, too," Sirianni said. "Just to be able to do this together with a bunch of men that love each other, that are connected to each other, that will do anything for each other is pretty sweet."

