Here's what it might cost you to host a Super Bowl party

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're getting ready to tackle your Super Bowl party preparations, we've got what you need to know!

If you compare prices from last year's Super Bowl, it's a mixed bag: some items will cost you more, while others will cost you less.

Here is your Super Bowl party playbook.

When Acton News asked folks what they were planning on serving for the Super Bowl they said everything from chicken, to hoagies, to wings to finger foods.

By focusing on the right items, your party for Super Bowl LVII could cost you less than last year because while at-home food prices overall are up 11.8 percent, some party staples are down.

Pawan Joshi tracks trends for e2open, a supply chain platform.

"Supply for chicken, as an example, is coming back to normal. You're seeing avocados coming back to normal," he said.

Avocado prices have plummeted more than 27 percent, so score one for guacamole!

And we're cheering for two kinds of birds - the Eagles and the chicken. Chicken prices are down 22 percent, a pound of party wings dropping from about $3.55 per pound last year to $2.19 per pound this year.

But you will get sacked when it comes to hog dogs and potato skins. Dogs have spiked 18 percent, while potato prices are up nearly 22 percent.

As far as snacks, those are going up as well.

"We've seen some pressure on processed food," he said. "A lot of it has to do with some of the ingredients, and also the post packaging that needs to be done."

Prices on potato chips have risen about 22 percent. Be ready to pay about $6.28 for a 16-ounce bag.

Chocolate chip cookies are also up about 22 percent year to year.

Buying beverages will also foul your budget, so consider making your party BYOB. Soda is up 25 percent from last year and beer is up 11 percent.