Welcome to the Eagles Nest! Take a tour of a 'Diva Den' in Delaware

Stephanie Phillips gave us a tour of her own Eagles nest - the "Diva Den" in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- One super fan from Delaware may not be coming to Arizona this weekend, but she has been to State Farm Stadium before.

In fact, she has been to all 32 NFL stadiums to watch her Eagles play over the past three decades.

On Sunday, Phillips will be watching from her "Eagles Nest" in Wilmington.

She's got plushes and plaques. Her fandom is award-winning.

"I was inducted into the pro football hall of fame in Canton, Ohio," she said.

Since 1988, Eagles season ticket holder Stephanie Phillips has only missed two home games.

"They just call me somewhat obsessed," she says. "My sister would call me way obsessed."

Stephanie called us at Action News, saying it's time for the ladies to represent!

"We should see a female's point of view!" she said.

She never eats on game day. She's that invested. And one word to describe her fandom?

"I'm not giving up on them ever, so: loyal."

She wears her heart in her sleeve, quite literally.

Tattooed on one of her arms is a throwback bird, a tribute to her late husband Nelson and her mom.

"Fly Eagles Fly" is on her other forearm and, of course, some ink to commemorate Super Bowl 52.

"We sort of had a pact with our tailgate group that if we ever won a Super Bowl we'd all get tattoos, but my nephew and I were the only ones that did it," said Phillips.

As for Sunday, she's feeling confident. It's all coming up roses for the Birds.

"As Sirianni said, we're blooming. The flowers are blooming and they're all together," she said.

She also has some thoughts on the Kansas City coach.

"I love Andy, but not this week!" she said. "And hopefully I will love him after we beat him on Sunday."