Chester County musician tells the tale of Eagles' up-and-down season

Eagles fans are once again proving they are the best fans in football.
Chester County musician Bob Starner used his musical talents to tell the tale of the Eagles' up-and-down season.
The musical tribute was posted on Facebook.
For two minutes, Starner sings about the Birds' crazy roster changes, injuries and all the players from the practice squad who helped get the Eagles win the NFC East.
