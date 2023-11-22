'Loud, rude and obnoxious': Philadelphia Eagles fans voted 'most annoying' by NFL players

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Loud and proud Birds fans, like those at Monday night's win in Kansas City, may actually be proud of this title. NFL players, in an anonymous poll conducted by The Athletic, voted Philadelphia Eagles fans as the most annoying in the league.

With just over 25% of the votes, the only other fan base that came close was the Dallas Cowboys.

One of the 73 players who voted in the survey called Eagles fans, "Just loud, rude and obnoxious."

But Eagles fans will, of course, remember Jason Kelce singing after the Super Bowl parade that "No one likes us, we don't care."

RELATED: Show us your Philadelphia Eagles pride!