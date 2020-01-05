All things Eagles: Hype video, Lincoln Financial Field security, free SEPTA rides

PHILADELPHIA -- Here is how the Philadelphia Eagles sum up their playoff future: "All we have is now. And, you better believe, now is all we need."

Hype Video Released

The Eagles wouldn't let Wild-Card Weekend go by without one of their famous hype videos.



The video, posted to the team's digital platforms Saturday afternoon, features the Eagles' ups and downs of the 2019 season - with some writing off the Birds midway through the regular season until their winning streak to bring them back to the NFL playoffs.

The video is narrated by FIFA Women's World Cup Champion Carli Lloyd of Delran, New Jersey. She posted the video to her Instagram account saying, "Now is all we need. Let's go @philadelphiaeagles."



Security at the Linc

EMBED More News Videos

Police deploying additional resources to Linc: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m. on January 3, 2020.



The Eagles host the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

The Wells Fargo, M, N, and P lots open at 9:30 a.m. The K lot opens at noon.

Philadelphia officials tell Action News there is no specific threat to the city in the wake of the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran's top general, but they are deploying additional resources to key locations out of an abundance of caution.

Expect to see additional police at the Eagles game, as well as houses of worship this weekend.

Other major American cities are on higher alert including New York City.

The NFL clear bag policy is in effect. Bags cannot exceed 12"x6"x12".

SEPTA Free Rides

EMBED More News Videos

Eagles fans get free ride home on SEPTA: as seen on Action News Mornings on January 4, 2020.



SEPTA is offering free rides home for Eagles fans on Sunday.

Independence Blue Cross is sponsoring the service from NRG station.

The free rides begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 10:30 p.m.

Regular fares apply for travel to the game.

Ten sports express trains are being added to handle demand.

EMBED More News Videos

Eagles fans ready for matchup against Seahawks. George Solis reports on Action News at 10.

Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News