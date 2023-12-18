Eagles QB Jalen Hurts questionable for Monday Night Football game vs. Seahawks

Coverage of the Eagles-Seahawks game starts at 8 p.m. Monday night here on 6abc.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts remains questionable for Monday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

News of the sickness came out over the weekend, and he was officially listed as questionable after Hurts' sickness worsened.

An update on his status has not yet been announced Monday.

Hurts traveled to Seattle separately from the team to try to avoid getting anyone else sick.

If Hurts is unable to play, the Eagles would turn to backup quarterback Marcus Mariota. There also are no assurances on the playing status of Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who is questionable with a groin injury.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Hurts' chances of playing in Seattle were improved by the flexing of Eagles-Seahawks to "Monday Night Football" instead of the originally scheduled game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots. If the Eagles-Seahawks game were played Sunday as originally planned, Hurts would have had a tougher time playing.

Hurts, 25, did not practice Saturday. The 2022 Pro Bowler has passed for 3,192 yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and has scored 12 rushing touchdowns this season, tied for the second most in the NFL.

The Eagles (10-3) hope to have Hurts under center Monday night against the reeling Seahawks (6-7), who have lost four straight games and started Drew Lock at quarterback last week with Smith sidelined.

Birds clinched 3rd straight playoff berth

The Eagles have officially clinched a playoff spot on Sunday night. It's the team's third straight postseason trip.

The Birds clinched following losses by the Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons and wins by the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers during Week 15.

Eagles remaining schedule

Eagles visit Seattle 12/18 | 8:15 p.m.

Giants visit Eagles 12/25 | 4:30 p.m.

Cardinals visit Eagles 12/31 | 1 p.m.