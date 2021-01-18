Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles OL Jason Peters tells 6abc he wants to return for 18th season in NFL

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles free agent OL Jason Peters says he wants to play one more year in the NFL.

Peters broke his silence, telling Action News he played half the season with a broken toe and it became too painful and affected his play.

Peters, who elected to have toe surgery, says he's want to come back for an 18th season to chase another Super Bowl ring, but it might not be with the Eagles.

"Fans deserve more than what we gave them this year. Hopefully, we'll be able to bounce back with this new coach and new staff. I'm gonna play one more year, try to get me another ring. Probably won't be in Philly, unfortunate but try to choose a team and get another ring."

