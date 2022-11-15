Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie tailgates with fans outside Lincoln Financial Field

Some faithful fans arrived before sunrise Monday and tailgated all day long before the Eagles-Commanders matchup.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nothing can keep Eagles fans away from Lincoln Financial Field. Not a late weekday game or the chilly weather.

Even Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie made his rounds to surprise tailgaters.

"To see him tonight in over three years with the pandemic be out with the crowd, it's an amazing thing," said Ray Pennacchia, from Media, Pennsylvania.

Lurie visited special tailgate lots to greet fans, taste various tailgate favorites and even participate in an impromptu Eagles chant.

Fans say they are thankful for a late-night game -- that means more time to tailgate.

"We're having some filet mignon, meatball and sausage, some penne pasta," said Michael DelRossi from Delaware County. "We share the motor home and the trailer. We bring it down every game, have a great time."

The team's hot start only adds to the excitement and pregame fun.

Melissa Males made the trek all the way from Syracuse, New York to celebrate.

"We haven't been in like five years, it's been a long time. So excited to be here," said Melissa Males.

Willing to sacrifice for their favorite team, what everyone dreads is waking up early for work Tuesday.

"I'm sick. I got Eagles fever," said Brett Weekly of Collegeville.

The Eagles' undefeated season came to an end after falling to the Commanders 32-21.

Philadelphia (8-1) will head to Indianapolis on Sunday to take on the Colts (4-5-1).