Eagles fans arrive 8 hours early to claim Monday Night Football tailgate spots

Die-hard Eagles fan Gregg Matza was first in line about eight hours before the parking lot opened to claim a spot for his tailgating group for the game against the Washington Commanders.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's no secret that fans who attend Philadelphia Eagles games often arrive early, but excitement for Monday Night Football is taking fandom to the next level.

Die-hard Eagles fan Gregg Matza was first in line about eight hours before the parking lot opened to claim a spot for his tailgating group for the game against the Washington Commanders.

Watch Monday Night Football on PHL17 starting at 7:30 p.m. with Countdown to Kickoff followed by the game at 8 p.m.

"Got down here at 5:30 a.m. Nobody's here in the dark and I'm just looking at the stadium thinking about the game," Matza said.

He showed off his new cornhole boards that light up.

"So tonight when it gets dark, we're going to play corn hole. It's the first time I'm bringing this to the tailgate," Matza said. "When there's an Eagles game, to me, it's like Christmas morning. I love my Eagles. And we're undefeated. We're the best team in football."

SEE ALSO: Tailgate Town: Fans pregame in Lot P outside Lincoln Financial Field

The boards, made by Cape May Cornhole, are now a prized possession of Matza's. He also came with food, beer and warm clothes for family and friends who will join him Monday afternoon.

Behind him in line was Chris Lee, a die-hard fan who drove up from Virginia to save spots for his tailgating group, 4th and Jawn.

"I got sun out, shades on, I got the hat and ready to go for the game," Lee said. "I'm taking it one game at a time. Like Jalen Hurts said, just give me the win."

Players and coaches said they will not underestimate any team. The Eagles are, however, favored to win by more than 10 points.