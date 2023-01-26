Eagles vs. 49ers: Philadelphia preparing to host NFC Championship game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia is getting ready to host the NFC Championship game on Sunday.

Metal fencing has been placed along Broad Street and City Hall for fans if the Eagles defeat the San Francisco 49ers.

Businesses are also preparing for the big game.

Maggie's Waterfront Cafe in the city's Torresdale section is planning for a big crowd.

"We're going to go for it. We're opening the doors at 11:30 a.m. I got a local musician coming in to do a set here leading right up to game time," said manager Jay Murphy. "We're doing discounted domestic beer. Food wise our famous Maggie's fries will be on special."

And fans are feeling confident.

"They're going to go to the Super Bowl. So we're all going to be excited and we're going to be partying. We're going to go to Frankford and Cottman and we're all going to celebrate," said Mike Carroll of Northeast Philadelphia.

They'll also be doing it up big at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia next to the Linc.

"The NFC Championship here is going to be absolutely electric," said Brian Uran, the VP of Marketing for the hotel and casino.

Birds nation may not like this but we also had, call it, a friendly conversation with members of the 49ers fan club "The 717 Empire Faithfuls."

They've got big plans and big ideas for Sunday including a private tailgate. Then they'll march an expected 1,000 of their members into the Linc.

"I think when we march it's to let them know that we're united," said Eli Jimenez.

"We try to make every road game feel like a home game," said Avery Keyes.

Now we highly doubt Eagles fans are going to let 49ers fans take over the Linc, but the 717 Fiathfuls say they're going to try and make some noise while also keeping things fun.

"Even though we know Eagles fans are passionate and 49ers faithful are passionate, we still want to have fun and enjoy the moment," said Keyes.

