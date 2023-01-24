Costume designer recreating Jason Kelce's iconic Mummers hat for charity

FOLSOM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- As the Eagles gear up for another potential Super Bowl run, a Delaware County costume designer is bringing back an iconic look from the team's last championship celebration.

Eagles fans fondly remember Jason Kelce strutting down Broad Street during the 2018 Super Bowl parade in a Mummer's costume and then donning the bejeweled look while giving a speech at the Art Museum.

Five years later, it seems fans still want a piece of the iconic costume, which James May, the owner of James May Costume Company, designed.

We asked if he ever thought it would blow up like it did.

"Never," said May, who's now retired. "I made that costume for the Avalon String Band, well, it would be 12 years ago now."

The story goes when Kelce decided to dress like a Mummer for the parade, he found this purple and green costume in Avalon String Band's closet. Word got back to May that morning.

"'He's going to wear the one that you made.' I said, 'you're kidding!'" recalled May.

Now, as the Eagles gear up for another championship run, May is bringing back part of the suit.

"When he stepped up to the podium with that big hat, I think that kind of drew people in, like, what's he doing?" said May.

This year, he plans on making 200 Jason Kelce hats.

"We'll do our shamrock with the feathers and the pom-pom and the streamers," he said explaining the design.

He wants to sell the hats for $75 a piece and donate all proceeds will go to a charity, likely Mummers Against Cancer.

"I hang in to get at least 10 a day done," said May

He hopes the hats will be a good luck charm, while also doing some good for the community.

"I think they're going to the Super Bowl," he laughed. "I really do."

May says if you want to order one of the hats, give his shop - the James May Costume Company - a call at 610-532-3430.

He hopes to see them everywhere, possibly at the next Super Bowl parade.