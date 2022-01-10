How much can you expect to pay to see the Philadelphia Eagles in Tampa?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11444250" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Postgame show discusses Eagles loss to the Cowboys in the last game of the regular season on January 8, 2022.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If Jalen Hurts needs to drop dimes to beat Tom Brady like another Eagles team we all remember, you need to drop some dollars to be there."I don't think they're going to make it past Brady," said Marty Scott from North Philadelphia.Negativity aside, when you factor in flights, hotels, and gameday tickets, it's going to be a pretty penny."I'm just happy they're here. At one point in the season, it didn't seem that way," said Joe Chiaccio from Delran, New Jersey.Let's itemize it: starting with travel, the Philadelphia International Airport has eight non-stop flights scheduled for Thursday and seven for Friday and Saturday.It's up to as much as $650 per person for a non-stop flight."I definitely don't have the time or the money, unfortunately," said Blake Brown from Yardley."I look at airfare like the stock market, it goes up and down all the time," said Leonna Elliott from Major League Vacations, a sports travel agency in South Philadelphia.Next up are hotels. Elliott says you can expect to pay about $350 in downtown Tampa."Those prices are a little higher given the demand down there," she said.Finally, there's the game itself. Upper-level tickets are going for about $250. If you want Tom Brady to hear you boo him from the sideline, it's more like $2,500.Major League Vacations is offering an all-inclusive package that runs about $1,300 per person.If you can find your own flight and want to party, Phans of Philly is organizing a tailgate too."Releasing a package on a day like this perfect," said Joe DiBiaggio, the owner of Phans of Philly.His company is offering hotel stay, game tickets, and a four-hour open bar and buffet in the parking lot starting at $559."My phone's been ringing off the hook since we released the packages, I would say 50 spots right now and we're expecting over 200 people," he said.If you do plan and go to the game and you haven't booked your trip yet, travel experts recommend doing it soon. Flights are filling up fast and fans think there could be a green wave in Tampa.