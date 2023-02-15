Philadelphia Eagles fans show love for Jalen Hurts at mural in Fairmount

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Despite the disappointment over the loss at Super Bowl 57, Philadelphia Eagles fans are showing a tremendous amount of support for their team.

Messages of thanks and support are showing up on the Jalen Hurts mural in Fairmount.

Fans have shown up to write messages of thanks to the Eagles quarterback for his great play and leadership this season.

Jalen finished second in MVP voting and had perhaps the best game of his career in the Super Bowl.

He has quickly become the face of the franchise both on and off the field.