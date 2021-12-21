PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are playing under the lights in a rare Tuesday night game against the COVID-ravaged Washington Football Team.
Fans had to rearrange their plans after the game was moved due to COVID-19 concerns and a lack of available players.
"I was able to make it work. It kinda messed my plans up, but you know I always make things work with Eagles games," said fan Don Castignani.
Some fans are just happy the game is still on after the National Hockey League has canceled Tuesday night's Flyers game due to an increase in cases within the league.
"It did mess us up a little bit, but the canceling of the hockey game fixed us right back up," said Frank Albanese of Bordentown.
"We drove five hours here to come to see the Eagles play. Brought my family up all the way from Morgantown, West Virginia. First-ever Eagles game for them for Christmas to see everything," said Ron Sloan.
Garrett Gilbert will start at quarterback for Washington after neither Taylor Heinicke nor Kyle Allen were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Sal Paolantonio.
Washington elevated Kyle Shurmur off the practice squad to serve as the backup to Gilbert, who was signed by Washington on Friday off New England's practice squad.
Only three of the 16 players who were on the COVID list entering testing on Tuesday morning were activated in time to play in Tuesday's game, the team announced.
Both Washington and Philadelphia are 6-7 and currently a half-game behind New Orleans for the final playoff spot.
Fans tailgate for unconventional Tuesday night Eagles game
