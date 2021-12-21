nfl

QB Garrett Gilbert to start for Washington Football Team tonight: ESPN

Gilbert was signed by Washington on Friday off New England's practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA -- Garrett Gilbert will start at quarterback for the Washington Football Team on Tuesday night after neither Taylor Heinicke nor Kyle Allen were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Sal Paolantonio.

Washington elevated Kyle Shurmur off the practice squad to serve as the backup to Gilbert, who was signed by Washington on Friday off New England's practice squad.

In addition, running back J.D. McKissic was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury.

Only three of the 16 players who were on the COVID list entering testing on Tuesday morning were activated in time to play in Tuesday's game, the team announced. Those three players -- defensive tackle Tim Settle, cornerback Troy Apke and tight end Sammis Reyes -- will board a private jet from Virgnia to arrive in time for Tuesday night's game in Philadelphia.

Seven assistant coaches for Washington were placed in COVID-19 protocols on Monday and will miss Tuesday's game.

Both Washington and Philadelphia are 6-7 and currently a half-game behind New Orleans for the final playoff spot.

In addition to Shurmur, Washington elevated three other players from the practice squad for Tuesday's game: fullback Alex Armah, linebacker De'Jon harris and tackle David Steinmetz.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflphiladelphia eaglescovid 19
Copyright © 2021 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
NFL
QB Garrett Gilbert to start for Washington Football Team vs. Philad...
Flyers game postponed due to COVID; Eagles set to play tonight
Hurts could start Tuesday as WFT deals with COVID outbreak
NFL playoff picture 2021: Week 15 standings, bracket, clinching sce...
TOP STORIES
Girl, 10, dies after participating in dangerous social media trend
Biden announces plan to mail 500M free rapid tests to Americans
Flyers game postponed due to COVID; Eagles set to play tonight
Crafty squirrel caught on video stealing candy in South Jersey
Lower Merion school gives student virtual option after COVID outbreak
Arrest made in murder of Delco smoke shop employee
Remains ID'd as missing woman last seen in Bucks County in 1992
Show More
Petition for truck driver sentenced to 110 years exceeds 4M signatures
Pa. Rep. Perry denies Jan. 6 panel's request for interview
2 babies survive tornado that carried them away in bathtub
48 test positive for COVID on world's biggest cruise ship
Woman dies after hit-and-run in Pennsauken Township
More TOP STORIES News