QB Garrett Gilbert to start for Washington Football Team tonight: ESPN

PHILADELPHIA -- Garrett Gilbert will start at quarterback for the Washington Football Team on Tuesday night after neither Taylor Heinicke nor Kyle Allen were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Sal Paolantonio.
Washington elevated Kyle Shurmur off the practice squad to serve as the backup to Gilbert, who was signed by Washington on Friday off New England's practice squad.
In addition, running back J.D. McKissic was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury.
Only three of the 16 players who were on the COVID list entering testing on Tuesday morning were activated in time to play in Tuesday's game, the team announced. Those three players -- defensive tackle Tim Settle, cornerback Troy Apke and tight end Sammis Reyes -- will board a private jet from Virgnia to arrive in time for Tuesday night's game in Philadelphia.
Seven assistant coaches for Washington were placed in COVID-19 protocols on Monday and will miss Tuesday's game.
Both Washington and Philadelphia are 6-7 and currently a half-game behind New Orleans for the final playoff spot.
In addition to Shurmur, Washington elevated three other players from the practice squad for Tuesday's game: fullback Alex Armah, linebacker De'Jon harris and tackle David Steinmetz.
