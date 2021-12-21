Philly vs Washington: Eagles, Flyers playing on same night, parking info released

That means lots of cheering, lots of fans and lots (and lots) of cars.
Both the Eagles and the Flyers games start at 7 p.m.
And no matter which game you're going to in South Philadelphia, you are being warned that traffic will be extremely heavy.
Flyers Fans
Wells Fargo Center officials are recommending Flyers fans to arrive early for Tuesday night's game against the Washington Capitals.
An arena spokesperson says they tried to move the Flyers game after the NFL rescheduled the Eagles game to the same evening, but says it was not possible.
SEE ALSO: NHL pausing season from Wednesday through Saturday due to COVID; 5 games postponed
"There's no way around it: traffic around the Stadium District will be extremely heavy (Tuesday) night with both of these games taking place at the same time. We strongly encourage fans attending either game to arrive early and consider taking public transportation if at all possible," said a Wells Fargo Center spokesperson.
All Wells Fargo Center lots will be reserved for fans attending the Flyers game. Fans must show their Flyers tickets to park in a Wells Fargo Center lot and they will be charged the usual rate, a statement read.
The lots will open at 4 p.m.
Don't forget, the arena parking lots are cashless. You can also pre-pay ahead of time on the Wells Fargo Center website.
"Again, fans should plan for extremely heavy traffic, arrive as early as possible, and either pre-pay for parking or take public transportation if they can," the spokesperson said.
Eagles Fans
As the Flyers look to beat D.C.'s hockey team, the Eagles will try to take down the Washington Football Team.
All fans attending the Eagles game will be directed to park in Lots M/N/P (opening at 12 p.m.), Lots Q-X (opening at 12 p.m.), or Lot K (reserved parking opening at 2:30 p.m.).
Anyone with an Eagles pre-paid parking pass for Wells Fargo Center Lots A-G should use their existing pass to park in Lots M, N, P, or Q-X.
SEE ALSO: Eagles QB Hurts could start Tuesday as WFT still deals with COVID outbreak
The plaza at the Linc opens at 4 p.m. The clubs, suites and inner gates open at 5 p.m.
Get ready for Tuesday's #WASvsPHI game! Here's what you need to know: pic.twitter.com/MwzGWCggIT— LincolnFinancialFld (@LFFStadium) December 20, 2021
SEPTA Adding Service
"SEPTA is encouraging fans heading to the Eagles and Flyers games on Tuesday night to beat the traffic by using the frequent, reliable, and safe service available on the Broad Street Line subway, which serves the Sports and Entertainment Complex in South Philadelphia via NRG Station," SEPTA said in a statement.
To accommodate fans, SEPTA will add Sports Express service on the Broad Street Line before the games. These rides will run every 10 minutes starting at approximately 6 p.m.
In addition, NRG Energy is sponsoring free rides home for fans from the NRG Station after both games.
"To speed their trips to the game, SEPTA riders are encouraged to load funds on a SEPTA Key Card before their travel or purchase a one-way Quick Trip ticket for travel to NRG Station," SEPTA said.