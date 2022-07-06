fatal shooting

24-year-old man killed feet from Logan home, 10 shots fired: Police

Arriving officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 24-year-old man was shot and killed just feet from his home in the Logan section of Philadelphia.

It happened just after midnight Wednesday on the 900 block of East Locust Avenue.

He was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a gunman fired at least 10 shots at close range.

Most of the spent shell casings were found on the sidewalk inches from where the victim was lying, police say.

Friends and family tell authorities the victim lived about two houses down from where the shooting took place.

Police hope nearby private surveillance cameras will help lead them to a suspect.
