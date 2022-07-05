Mayor Kenney responds to Philly gun violence, Parkway shooting: 'I'll be happy when I'm not mayor'

Both officers were released from the hospital early Tuesday morning after suffering graze wounds.
The gunfire erupted near 2400 Spring Garden Street as the fireworks show lit up the area above the Art Museum around 9:45 p.m.
Revelers were left scrambling, unsure of what was happening in the chaos.
"We have to come to grips with what this country is about right now. We had a beautiful day out there today except for some nitwit either shooting from a window or shooting from somewhere who has a gun who probably shouldn't have had it," Kenney said during an early morning press conference.
Kenney spoke of his visit to Canada two weeks ago. While there, he said, he never thought about gun violence.
"The only people I knew who had guns in Canada were police officers and that is the way it should be here. But look, in my lifetime, it is never going to happen. A lot of goofballs out there with guns and they can get them anytime they want, so this is what we have to live with," Kenney said.
The mayor and other city officials often point out that Pennsylvania's state constitution forbids Philadelphia from making its own gun laws.
The City of Philadelphia's website has an explanation that reads:
Philadelphia is unable to create restrictions on guns because of a state law that says "No county, municipality or township may in any manner regulate the lawful ownership, possession, transfer or transportation of firearms, ammunition or ammunition components when carried or transported for purposes not prohibited by the laws of this Commonwealth."
On Twitter, Kenney said, "We will continue to do everything we can to combat our city's gun violence-including taking a record number of guns off the streets-but we are fighting an uphill battle. We are pleading with lawmakers to help us stop the flow of guns into our city."
Kenney told reporters, "This is a gun country. It's crazy. We are the most armed country in world history and we are one of the least safe. So until Americans decide that they want to give up the guns and give up the opportunity to get guns we are going to have this problem."
Kenney, who was wearing a soccer jersey, was asked about his concerns about the upcoming 2026 World Cup and other big events coming to Philadelphia.
"I'm concerned every single day. There's not an event or a day where I don't lay on my back at night look at the ceiling and worry about stuff. So everything we have had in the city over the last seven years, I worry about. I don't enjoy the Fourth of July. I didn't enjoy the Democratic National Convention. I didn't enjoy the NFL Draft.
"I'm waiting for something bad to happen all the time. I'll be happy when I'm not mayor and I can enjoy some stuff," Kenney said.
When asked to clarify his statement - if he is looking forward to not being mayor - Kenney replied, "Yeah, as a matter of fact."
Kenney still has 18 months left until his second term expires.
"Slap in the Face"
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw joined Mayor Kenney at the press conference to speak about the shooting.
The commissioner said the circumstances surrounding the shooting of the two officers remain unknown.
"We're all just extremely grateful that this wasn't worse than what it was," Outlaw said.
"There's a lot going on in the country. There's a lot going on in the world. Obviously, Philadelphia is no stranger to gun violence. Is it a slap in the face when those of us out here charged with protecting and serving and ensuring that those coming here from all over to celebrate the Fourth of July in a safe and efficient way - is it a slap in the face? Yeah, it is." Outlaw said. "But it doesn't stop us from doing what we're doing."
Outlaw said one of the injured officers said he'll be back and wants to work the event again next year.
The commissioner asked for anyone with video or information to contact police.
According to the latest statistics from the Philadelphia Police Department, there have been 2,108 shooting incidents this year. Up 6% from this time last year.