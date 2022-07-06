Gun violence issues raise concerns for visitors traveling to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Following the shooting along the Ben Franklin Parkway and continued gun violence across the city, some Philadelphia visitors say they are now more alert when traveling events."We had bought the tickets previously, so we were like we're going to the game, hope things will go alright," said Howard Miller of Lancaster, traveling to a Philadelphia Phillies game.Miller says he feels okay in terms of his safety, but not about the increase in gun violence."It's kind of discouraging how things are in the world today with the gun violence," Miller said.The Fourth of July shooting on the parkway that injured two police officers remains under investigation, with no one in custody."I think it's horrible. I think it's very sad, and my heart goes out to the families of the people who were hurt," said Katharine Kurnas of Strasburg.People Action News spoke with felt safe at sporting events, but they're more conscious of their surroundings in the city."With the rise in gun violence, I feel like I have to keep my head on a swivel," said Justin Starkman of Holland. "If you change your plans because of maniacs out there with guns or whatever, you're letting them win. I wouldn't change my plans. I would just try to be safe and smart when I'm out there."