Action News' Sharrie Williams talks one-on-one with Philadelphia officer following July 4th shooting

Officer Sergio Diggs says when he is fully recovered he will have no reservations about returning to the line of duty.
By
Action News speaks with Philly officer following July 4th shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police Officer Sergio Diggs is a true example of someone who faced grave danger and lived to tell about it.

"I have a deep gash and a graze wound from the front of my forehead to back along the right side of my head," Diggs said of his injuries suffered on the night of July 4.

The 14-year veteran was on his post along the Ben Franklin Parkway near the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps.

Thousands of families were enjoying the celebrations when he says he had an eerie feeling.

"I was actually talking with one of my coworkers about what we would do in an instance of an active shooter situation maybe just a half-hour before it happened," he said.

Thirty minutes after that conversation, Diggs felt a heavy blow to his head like someone hit him.

"I describe it like a boulder fell out of the sky. It almost knocked me off my feet. That's how heavy it was," said Diggs.

Fellow officers saw the blood and rushed Diggs to the hospital.

"I didn't realize I had been shot until I got to the hospital, and I was alerted to the round that was in my hat," he said.

The bullet grazed his head and thankfully never pierced his skin.

A frightening moment that now he can be lighthearted about.

"I'm still going to put my uniform on every day and go to work to serve because that's what I love to do," Diggs said. "I'm very grateful I was able to come home to my family. They are the reason I go out here and try to make a difference."

Diggs says when he is fully recovered he will have no reservations about returning to the line of duty.

"As soon as I'm ready to get back, I'll be back," he said.

