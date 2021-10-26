Man shot to death trying to break into Philly home to confront ex-girlfriend: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed while trying to confront his ex-girlfriend in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, police say.It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Monday on the 1800 block of Sanger Street.Police say the 34-year-old man tried to enter the home and kicked the front door off its hinges. The door fell into the living room."There were several adults, males and females inside, and at least one juvenile male," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.A 33-year-old man who was inside the home had a gun and fired four shots, police say.Two of the bullets struck the ex-boyfriend in the chest and leg. He was pronounced dead on the steps of the property. Police say he was not armed.Police say the shooter, who lived in the home, was licensed to carry.Officers were interviewing him; they say the others in the home were cooperating with the investigation.Small said the ex-girlfriend was not inside the home at the time of the incident, but arrived a short time later. She was also being interviewed.Police are checking surveillance cameras at the home and on the block to help in their investigation.