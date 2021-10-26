fatal shooting

Man shot to death trying to break into Philly home to confront ex-girlfriend: Police

A 33-year-old man who was inside the home had a gun and fired four shots, police say.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot to death trying to confront ex-girlfriend: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed while trying to confront his ex-girlfriend in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, police say.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Monday on the 1800 block of Sanger Street.

Police say the 34-year-old man tried to enter the home and kicked the front door off its hinges. The door fell into the living room.

"There were several adults, males and females inside, and at least one juvenile male," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

A 33-year-old man who was inside the home had a gun and fired four shots, police say.

Two of the bullets struck the ex-boyfriend in the chest and leg. He was pronounced dead on the steps of the property. Police say he was not armed.

Police say the shooter, who lived in the home, was licensed to carry.

Officers were interviewing him; they say the others in the home were cooperating with the investigation.

Small said the ex-girlfriend was not inside the home at the time of the incident, but arrived a short time later. She was also being interviewed.

Police are checking surveillance cameras at the home and on the block to help in their investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafatal shooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Commissioner addresses growing violence after another Philly homicide
Kyle Rittenhouse tells Fox he's 'not a racist person'
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty in Kenosha shootings
4 found dead during hunt for ex-cop accused of kidnapping kids in Pa.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News