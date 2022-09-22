Man shot and killed in Powelton near Drexel University

The victim's identity has not been released, but police say his name is not in the student database.

Drexel police arrived to find the victim lying on the sidewalk, shot at least once. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in the Powelton section of Philadelphia.

Calls came into 911 around 12:30 a.m. Thursday for gunshots near Drexel University at North 35th Street by West Hamilton Street.

Drexel police arrived to find the victim lying on the sidewalk, shot at least once. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity has not been released, but police say his name is not in the student database.

Police say his last known address is outside the city.

A stray bullet went through the window of a first-floor apartment; it lodged in a bathroom wall. Two adults were sleeping inside the apartment at the time. They were not hurt.

So far police do not have a description of the shooter.

"Where the apartment is located, where the victim is found, lying on the sidewalk, we found numerous private surveillance cameras along that apartment complex so hopefully those cameras recorded something that could help us with this shooting," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

There have been at least 390 homicides in the city so far this year.