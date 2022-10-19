31st Philadelphia Film Festival begins in Center City

The Philadelphia Film Festival kicks off Wednesday and runs through Sunday, October 30.

This year's festival is 100% in-person and it's back with more screenings than ever.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 31st Philadelphia Film Festival kicks off Wednesday night in Center City.

This year, the Philadelphia Film Society hopes you will "See Something You Will Never Forget."

That's sure to happen over the next 12 days, with more than 130 films from over 40 countries hitting the big screen at three of our local theaters.

"It's some of the most anticipated films of the year, paired with some of the best films from around the world, and narratives, documentaries and shorts all the way through," says Andrew Greenblatt, the CEO & Executive Director of the Philadelphia Film Society.

The 12-day event is celebrating opening night at The Philadelphia Film Center with the film "The Banshees of Inisherin," starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

Director Chinonye Chukwu is a Temple University alumna. She will participate in a Q &A following Thursday night's screen of her latest film "Till."

Havertown native Brandon Eric Kamin is in town Sunday for the world premiere of his latest film "Rittenhouse Square," starring Nick Nolte. It was filmed here in Philadelphia.

Screenings and Q &As will take place at three local theaters, including the Ritz East, which the PFS saved during the pandemic and is reopening just in time for the festival.

"I would call it a Herculean task to get it ready, but it is ready as you can see, and we will operate it throughout the festival," Greenblatt says. "It's an incredibly important theater to us."

