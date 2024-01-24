Philadelphia Film Society rolling out the red carpet to host 11th annual Oscars watch party

The 96th annual Academy Awards are Sunday, March 10. You can watch it live right here on 6abc.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's shaping up to be Philadelphia's year at the Oscars, and if you want to dress in your Oscars best and walk the red carpet, Hollywood glamour is waiting for you right here at home.

The Philadelphia Film Society is hosting its 11th Annual Oscars Watch party on Oscar Sunday, March 10, where guests can watch the live broadcast of the awards show on the largest screen in Center City at the Philadelphia Film Center.

RELATED |See full list of the 2024 Oscar nominations

"It's a lot of fun," says Andrew Greenblatt, the CEO and executive director of the Philadelphia Film Society. "There's great food and drinks. I think the coolest part is how much people get into it. There's lots of applause and shouting and cheering. You can participate in the pick 'em contest, win some raffles, or win some prizes. It's just a really fun night where everyone's happy."

Philadelphia has some major contenders for Hollywood's biggest night.

Mt. Airy's Da'Vine Joy Randolph is up for Best Supporting Actress and Overbrook's Colman Domingo is up for Best Actor. Both are Temple University alums.

Jenkintown's Bradley Cooper is up for three Oscars, including Best Actor. He's also nominated for Best Original Screenplay, alongside Upper Dublin's Josh Singer.

RELATED |Oscars 2024: How to watch the 10 best picture nominees

The Philadelphia Film Society says there's something electric about rooting for our local stars with 400 of Philly's biggest movie buffs.

"You can watch at home and you can you can sit there and kind of get into it," Greenblatt says. "But when everybody's cheering and when there's all that anticipation, you just feel it in the room. It's kind of the coolest way to watch the Oscars."

RELATED | 3 Philadelphia-area stars will be vying for a shot at Oscar gold

You can watch the Oscars live right here on 6abc.

For more details on the Philadelphia Film Society's 11th Annual Oscars Party, visit filmadelphia.org.