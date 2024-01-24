The 96th annual Academy Awards are Sunday, March 10. You can watch it live right here on 6abc.

3 Philadelphia-area stars will be vying for a shot at Oscar gold

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning, and Philadelphia will be well represented on Hollywood's biggest night!

Three local stars are vying for a shot at Oscar gold.

It's been a hot awards season so far for Mt. Airy's Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Critics predicted this, and the Temple University alumna is on her way.

So far, Da'Vine has won the Golden Globe Award and Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "The Holdovers."

Da'Vine is also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award.

It's also a first Oscar nomination for Overbrook's Colman Domingo. He is also a Temple University alumnus.

The Owls are well-represented this year!

Domingo is nominated for Best Actor for his role in "Rustin."

In it, he plays West Chester-born civil rights leader Bayard Rustin.

Could this be Bradley Cooper's year?

The Jenkintown native famously said he would give up his chance for an Oscar for "Maestro" for an Eagles Super Bowl win.

Since the Birds are out, Cooper is no doubt focused on that Oscar gold.

Going into Tuesday's nominations, Cooper had nine nominations and no wins.

He picked up three more nominations for "Maestro:" Best Actor, Original Screenplay and Best Picture.

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" led the Oscar nominations with 13 nods, including Best Picture.

"Poor Things" landed 11 nominations, including a Best Actress nod for Emma Stone.

"Killers of the Flower Moon" was nominated for 10 Oscars.

Lily Gladstone becomes the first Native American nominated for Best Actress.

"Barbie" earned eight nominations, including Best Picture and Ryan Gosling for Best Supporting Actor.

Greta Gerwig was surprisingly left out of the Best Director field, and it was also a snub for Margot Robbie.

The 96th annual Academy Awards are Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.